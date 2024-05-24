CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick Sells 750,000 Shares

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$262,500.00.

Shares of CVE CVX traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.47. 801,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,852. CEMATRIX Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$62.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of C$19.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0229277 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded CEMATRIX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

