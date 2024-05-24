CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CX

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

CEMEX Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,534,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.