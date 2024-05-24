Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Major Shareholder Sells $399,991,976.80 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.93. 1,029,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.16.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $16,625,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $81,159,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $21,847,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $28,969,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

