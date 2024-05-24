Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.10. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 216.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202,018 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,508,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750,480 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,224.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,097,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,531 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

