Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.61. 193,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 351,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
Central Puerto Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Central Puerto
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
