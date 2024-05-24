Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.61. 193,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 351,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Central Puerto Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 1,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

