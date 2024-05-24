Central Securities Co. (CET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Central Securities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.9 %

CET traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,788. Central Securities has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $43.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,433.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $64,403. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Stories

