CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading Up 5.1%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.51. 101,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 671,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CGON. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Stock Up 11.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,678,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,757,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,347,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.