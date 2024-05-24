CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.33

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 25900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

