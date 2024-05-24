ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 3.2% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 849,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,834,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

