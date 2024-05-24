Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $78.27 and last traded at $78.30. 894,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,412,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

Specifically, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.