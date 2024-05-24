Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $157.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

