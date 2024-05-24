Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.57.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

