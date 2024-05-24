Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. The stock has a market cap of $290.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.