China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

