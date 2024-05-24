Christopher E. Kubasik Sells 25,000 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.25. 426,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

