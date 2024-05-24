Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Critical Survey

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp VII and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp VII N/A N/A $16.39 million N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $296.00 million 6.67 $271.96 million $2.27 7.05

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp VII.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

61.2% of Churchill Capital Corp VII shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Churchill Capital Corp VII shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp VII and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp VII N/A -6.57% 0.66% Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp VII 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp VII.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Churchill Capital Corp VII on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

