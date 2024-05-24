CIBC Upgrades Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) to “Outperform”

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$26.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

About Lightspeed Commerce

LSPD traded up C$1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,350. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$16.94 and a 52-week high of C$28.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.22.

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.