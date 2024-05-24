Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Trading 2% Higher

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 54,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 449,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Cineverse Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cineverse

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cineverse stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cineverse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

