Citigroup Initiates Coverage on AON (NYSE:AON)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

AON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.43.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $279.30 on Wednesday. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.77. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

