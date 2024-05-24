Citigroup Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $65.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

