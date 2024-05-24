Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

CZNC opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $270.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

