Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,917 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,905 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Trading Down 5.1 %

INDB opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

