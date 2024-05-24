Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 58,784 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of GitLab worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of GitLab by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in GitLab by 100.0% in the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GitLab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $56.99 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

