Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 306,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Stantec as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stantec by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,274 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Stantec by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $79.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.