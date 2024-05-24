Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 379,983 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,825.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,983 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $99,035,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ TTD opened at $92.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $97.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.28, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

