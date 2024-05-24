Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $22.42 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 102,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $54,498,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $23.54 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008 over the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

