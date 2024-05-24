Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $31.96 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $31,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $88,640,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WMS opened at $174.94 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.16 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

