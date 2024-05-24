Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $32.69 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.60% of Flowserve worth $32,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve Stock Down 2.3 %

FLS stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

