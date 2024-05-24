Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Datadog worth $29,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $384,986,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock valued at $89,071,727. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.63, a PEG ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

