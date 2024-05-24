Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 168,114 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,114 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.79% of Lantheus worth $33,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Lantheus by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384,093 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,294,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after acquiring an additional 143,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,177,295 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $79.00 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

