Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 581,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,056,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.03% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODD opened at $36.67 on Friday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.56.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

