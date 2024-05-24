Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,772 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $33,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 82,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 67,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $13,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,851,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $20.21 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

