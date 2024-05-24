Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 45.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

