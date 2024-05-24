Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) were up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 7,023,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,626,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $510.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.20 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clover Health Investments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 137,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,353.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

