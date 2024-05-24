Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 51,048 shares.The stock last traded at $43.62 and had previously closed at $43.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.