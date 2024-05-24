Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.59 and last traded at $228.20. Approximately 2,191,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,606,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.60 and its 200-day moving average is $179.08.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,563 shares of company stock valued at $104,873,137. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $88,015,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.