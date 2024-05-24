Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $233.80 and last traded at $233.58. 3,384,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,548,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.08.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $867,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,563 shares of company stock valued at $104,873,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

