Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 608 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $8,748,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,917. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $170.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.