Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 447 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $175,275,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Dover by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DOV opened at $184.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average of $160.66. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $187.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

