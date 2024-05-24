Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $528,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 51.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Down 1.5 %

Diageo stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

