Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,984,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $225.35 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.38. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.