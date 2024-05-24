Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 595 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ResMed by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

RMD opened at $211.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day moving average of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,749 shares of company stock worth $3,398,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

