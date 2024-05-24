Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,772 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $142.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

