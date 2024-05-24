Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 886 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

NYSE:FNV opened at $121.25 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $151.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.43%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

