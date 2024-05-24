Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $486,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

