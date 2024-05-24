Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $188.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

