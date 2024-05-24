Commerce Bank Buys 2,476 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $33,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 213,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. 1,069,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

