Commerce Bank Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPFree Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.98. 1,649,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.