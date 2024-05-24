Commerce Bank Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.98. 1,649,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.