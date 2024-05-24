Commerce Bank Has $22.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,071,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 517,435 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,108.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 509,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 467,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 450.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 489,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after buying an additional 400,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 271,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $89.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

