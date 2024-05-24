Commerce Bank Has $28.12 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 3,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,956 shares of company stock worth $57,252,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $785.66. The company had a trading volume of 176,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,525. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $790.38 and its 200 day moving average is $781.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.